Fatukasi (calf) is active for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
Fatukasi was limited at practice all week, but he'll suit up for the season opener. The 2018 sixth-round pick recorded 46 tackles across 15 appearances with the Jets last season and is projected to have a sizable role with his new squad in 2022.
