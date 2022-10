Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Fatukasi (quadriceps) is day to day ahead of Week 5 versus Houston, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fatukasi was forced out of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia early with the injury, which now looks like it could potentially sideline him for another week. The defensive lineman's participation in practice this week will be worth keeping an eye on, and if he can't go, Adam Gotsis and Dawuane Smoot could be in line for the fill-in reps.