Fatukasi (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Fatukasi did not record a tackle before leaving with a quadriceps injury at some point in Week 4 against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old tallied four tackles and two passes defended over the first three weeks of the season, leaving Adam Gotsis to step up on Jacksonville's defensive line for the time being.
