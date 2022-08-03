Fatukasi is listed as the Jaguars' starting defensive end on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Raiders, James Johnson of USA Today reports.

Despite speculation that Fatukasi may be starting at nose tackle while teammate Davon Hamilton would slot in as the starting defensive end before organized team activities, the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game indicates otherwise. The 6-foot-4, 318-pounder will look to prove that he can be a key member of Jacksonville's defense after signing a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason.