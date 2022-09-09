Fatukasi (calf) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Commanders.
Fatukasi was limited at practice all week and will likely be a game-time decision Sunday. The 2018 sixth-round pick was listed as a starter on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason, so his potential absence could be a major blow to Jacksonville's defense in the season opener. If Fatukasi is sidelined, expect Adam Gotsis, Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key to all garner increased roles along the Jaguars' defensive line.
