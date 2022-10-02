Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
More News
-
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Exits Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Active Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Listed as starting defensive end•
-
Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi: Expected to sign with Jacksonville•
-
Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi: Clears COVID protocols•