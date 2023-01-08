Fatukasi (ankle) has been ruled active ahead of Saturday's game against the Titans.
Fatukasi was considered questionable coming into this contest due to a lingering ankle injury. Nevertheless, he'll be ready to reprise his starting role on Jacksonville's defensive line during this must-win Week 18 matchup heading into the playoff.
