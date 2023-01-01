Fatukasi (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game at Houston.
Fatukasi sat out last week against the Jets with the ankle injury but will return to the field Sunday versus the Texans. The 27-year-old went without a sack in his first 10 games of the season, though he has 1.5 sacks in his past two contests.
