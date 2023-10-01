Fatukasi (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons in London.
Fatukasi had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend after practicing on a limited basis from Wednesday through Friday, but the Jaguars have cleared him to play after getting a chance to evaluate the defensive tackle in pregame warmups. The 28-year-old has compiled five stops across 89 defensive snaps through the Jaguars' first three games.
