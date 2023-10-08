Fatukasi (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Despite appearing on the Jaguars' injury report the last three weeks and taking questionable tags into two consecutive games, Fatukasi has yet to miss time. He should be able to handle his usual role as a run stuffer up the middle Sunday as the Jaguars play their second straight game in London. Fatukasi's snap share has ranged between 40 and 48 percent through Jacksonville's first four games, with the nose tackle recording six tackles and no sacks.