Fatukasi (heel) did not appear on the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.
Fatukasi appears to be ready to return to the field for Week 15 against the Ravens after missing Sunday's loss to the Browns. The 28-year-old will be back in his starting role at nose tackle versus Baltimore.
