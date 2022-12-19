Fatukasi (ankle) is considered day-to-day, per coach Doug Pederson, John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Fatukasi exited Sunday's win over the Cowboys after sustaining the injury. The defensive lineman will have to heal quickly to suit up for Jacksonville's next game, which comes Thursday against the Jets. Fatukasi's first 45 NFL appearances came with the Jets before he joined the Jaguars to begin the 2022 season.
