Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Fatukasi (ankle) has "a good chance" to play in Week 17 against the Texans, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

After missing Thursday's matchup versus the Jets with an ankle injury, Fatukasi is now in line to suit up and reclaim his starting defensive end spot when Houston hosts the Jaguars in Week 17 following coach Pederson's optimistic comments.