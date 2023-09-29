Fatukasi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Falcons, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fatukasi got in a round of limited practices this week and played through the issue last Sunday, so he should tentatively be expected out there versus Atlanta. He's started all three games to this point, recording five tackles, one TFL and one QB hit.
More News
-
Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Will play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Ready to go for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Available for regular-season finale•
-
Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Back in action Week 17•