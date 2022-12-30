Fatukasi (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fatukasi missed last week's loss to the Jets due to the ankle issue, but coach Doug Pederson expects the defensive lineman back for Week 17. The 27-year-old has 22 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games this year.
