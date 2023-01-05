Fatukasi (ankle) has been questionable to play ahead of Saturday's game versus the Titans.
Fatukasi sustained an ankle injury during the Week 15 win over Dallas, leaving him sidelined for one game before suiting back up for last Sunday's victory versus Houston. However, the 318-pounder remained limited in each practice during Week 18 prep, so there's a chance he could be sidelined for this pivotal regular-season finale. It be worth monitoring Tatukasi's status on Jacksonville's final inactives list released 90 minutes ahead of Saturday's 8:15 pm E.T. kickoff.
