Fatukasi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Fatukasi managed to play through his shoulder injury Week 4 versus the Falcons, but his status will need to be monitored again heading into the weekend. The 28-year-old has six total stops across four appearances this season.
