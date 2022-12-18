Fatukasi is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Fatukasi logged one-half sack before exiting during the first half. The 27-year-old has played at least 54 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps in each of the team's seven previous games. Fatukasi's absence should leave Adam Gostis to step up into a much more significant role for the time being.