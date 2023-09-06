Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Fatukasi is back from his ankle injury ahead of Week 1 at Indianapolis, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The big defensive tackle dealt with a lingering ankle injury at the end of the 2022 season, but it sounds like he's now ready to play Sunday. His major role on Jacksonville's defensive line doesn't necessarily amount to much production in the form of tackles, so there are better options at IDP.