Jaguars' Folorunso Fatukasi: Returning to action Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Fatukasi (quadriceps) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Fatukasi missed the past two games with the quad injury but will return to the field this weekend. He has four total tackles and two pass breakups in four games this season.
