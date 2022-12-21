Fatukasi (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Fatukasi, who departed Sunday's contest versus Dallas with an ankle injury, has since been deemed unavailable for Thursday's matchup against the Jets. In his absence, both Adam Gotsis and Dawuane Smoot are in line for additional snaps behind usual starter Roy Robertson-Harris.

