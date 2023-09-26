Oluokun recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 37-17 loss versus Houston.
Oluokun posted double-digit tackles for the third time in as many weeks Sunday, keeping himself on pace for a third straight 175-tackle season. He remains a top IDP option going into a Week 4 matchup versus a run-heavy Atlanta squad.
