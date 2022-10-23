Oluokun (calf) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Oluokun was questionable with a calf injury but has been cleared to take the field Sunday. The 27-year-old has 58 tackles (40 solo), one sack, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries through six games this year and remains a decent IDP option.
