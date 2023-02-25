Oluokun restructured his contract Saturday to create close to $11 million in cap space for the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The NFL's reigning leading tackler added additional void years onto the three-year, $45 million contract signed last offseason. It's a prudent move for a Jaguars franchise that is riding a wave of optimism following a surprise postseason appearance, but also a necessary one given the team is currently nearly $11 million over the cap.
