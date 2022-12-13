Oluokun accumulated 14 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 36-22 victory over the Titans.
Oluokun once again finished as the Jaguars' leading tackler Week 14, as he contributed on eight tackles of star running back Derrick Henry. The 27-year-old linebacker has now totaled 47 stops across the past three games, and he currently leads the NFL with 142 tackles, just ahead of Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Oluokun has a very good chance to finish as the league's leading tackler for the second year in a row, and he'll face yet another run-heavy offense against Dallas in Week 15.
