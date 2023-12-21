Oluokun recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 23-7 loss to Baltimore.
Oluokun was able to register double-digit takedowns for the third time in four contests, producing 41 tackles over those games. The linebacker is up to 148 tackles on the season, just one stop behind Zaire Franklin for the league lead through Week 15.
