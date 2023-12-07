Oluokun recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

As per usual, Oluokun was a very active man in Week 13, recording double-digit tackles for the second straight week and eighth time in 12 contests this season. The linebacker is now up to 131 takedowns, including 2.5 sacks, while also compiling five pass deflections, an interception, a force fumble and two fumble recoveries so far in 2023.