Oluokun recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.
As per usual, Oluokun was a very active man in Week 13, recording double-digit tackles for the second straight week and eighth time in 12 contests this season. The linebacker is now up to 131 takedowns, including 2.5 sacks, while also compiling five pass deflections, an interception, a force fumble and two fumble recoveries so far in 2023.
More News
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Leading tackler in Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Productive in win•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Productive in loss•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Leads team in tackles Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Scores first career TD on pick six•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Relatively quiet in win•