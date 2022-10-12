Oluokun logged eight tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 13-6 loss against the Texans.

Oluokun snagged his first sack since Week 11 of the 2021 campaign. The 27-year-old inside linebacker has played in 309 of the team's defensive snaps throughout the first five games of 2022. The veteran will look to build on his tackle count as the Jags take on Detroit Sunday.