Oluokun finished the 2022 regular season with 184 tackles (128 solo), two sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.

The 27-year-old inked a three-year, $45 million contract with Jacksonville last offseason, and he finished the first year by leading the league in tackles. Oluokun was especially productive following the Jaguars' Week 11 bye, as he averaged 12.9 tackles over the final nine games of the season, playoffs included. He'll be back in Jacksonville for 2023 and should remain a highly productive IDP option coming off back-to-back seasons with over 180 tackles.