Oluokun had 11 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

It's the third game in a row that Oluokun has registered double-digit tackles and is the sixth time this season he has hit that mark. He leads the team with 92 tackles -- 44 ahead of the second-most by Devin Lloyd -- and ranks second in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (102). Oluokun has played on every defensive snap for the Jaguars this year and will likely hit 100-plus tackles for the season after the bye in Week 10 against the 49ers.