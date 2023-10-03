Oluokun recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 23-7 win against Atlanta.
Oluokun's nine tackles were good for most on the team even though it was his lowest total of the season. The 2018 sixth-round pick has had a great start to the 2023 campaign, as he's already accumulated 46 tackles (30 solo), good for fourth most in the NFL.
