Oluokun is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts due to a calf injury.
It's unclear when Oluokun suffered the calf injury, but it caused him to be limited in each practice ahead of Week 6. The fifth-year linebacker has 46 tackles and one sack through his first five appearances with the Jaguars, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to Jacksonville's defense.
