Oluokun posted 12 tackles (seven solo) and one quarterback hit Sunday in the Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay.

As has become a near-weekly occurrence, Oluokun led the Jaguars in stops Sunday, hitting the double-digit mark for the fourth time over the past five weeks and for the 10th time overall this season. The veteran linebacker has once again been an elite IDP option this season, as he ranks second in the NFL with 160 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while adding an interception that was returned for a touchdown and a forced fumble. Despite Oluokun's big numbers, he's actually slightly below the pace that led to him recorded 184 tackles last year, and he'll need to surpass Zaire Franklin (whom he currently trails by one stop) in order to finish as the league's leading tackler for the third straight campaign.