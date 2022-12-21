Oluokun recorded 14 tackles (nine solo) against the Cowboys in a Week 15 overtime win.
Oluokun finished second on Jacksonville in tackles in the the contest behind Rayshawn Jenkins (18). It was the fourth straight game with double-digit stops for Oluokun, who hasn't recorded any less than 14 tackles during the dominant span. The fifth-year linebacker leads the NFL with 156 total stops this season.
