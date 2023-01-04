Oluokun recorded nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 31-3 win versus the Texans.

Oluokun came up short of double-digit tackles for the second game in a row after logging at least 14 in each of the previous four contests. This also marked the first time the linebacker has not played every defensive snap for Jacksonville this season, as he and the majority of the team's key defensive starters played 74 percent of snaps. Oluokun has now logged 171 tackles this season, and, so long as he logs another solid performance Week 18 versus Tennessee, he should have a chance to finish as the league's leading tackler for the second year in a row.