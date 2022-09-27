Oluokun recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 38-10 victory over the Chargers.
Oluokun was all over the field in Week 3, as he led all Jacksonville defenders with eight tackles and played every defensive snap. The speedy linebacker will look to build off this impressive performance when the team squares off against the Eagles on Sunday.
