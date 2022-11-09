Oluokun recorded nine tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.
Oluokun's nine tackles during Sunday's win over Las Vegas now brings his total up to 88 on the season, which is just two shy of the NFL's tackling-leader Jordyn Brooks. Additionally, the 27-year-old has also collected one sack, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries across Jacksonville's first nine games, not to mention that he's also played every single defensive snap for the Jaguars thus far in 2022. Oluokun is in the midst of a breakout season, and he'll look to keep the train rolling into Sunday's matchup against Kansas City.