Oluokun tallied nine total tackles (six solo), including three tackles for loss and two sacks in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Oluokun fell one short of double-digit tackles for the first time in four weeks during Sunday's blowout loss, and he's been able to record 10 or more tackles in six of the Jaguars' nine games thus far. The Yale product was also able to get after the quarterback in Week 10, recording his first two sacks of the season. Expect Oluokun to continue racking up tackles and making big plays for Jacksonville's defense going forward.