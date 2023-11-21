Oluokun recorded six tackles (two solo) and half of a sack in the Jaguars' 34-14 win over the Titans on Sunday.
The inside linebacker also played on 39 of 40 defensive snaps. Oluokun has 107 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble recovery in 2023.
