Oluokun had 10 tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.

The 27-year-old joined Jacksonville on a three-year, $45 million deal in March and played every defensive snap in the debut for his new team. Oluokun racked up 192 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble for the Falcons last season, and it appears he'll remain an IDP commodity with the Jaguars.