Oluokun recorded six tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 26-0 win versus the Panthers.

In a game where Carolina only posted 15 rush attempts, Oluokun had fewer chances than usual to tackle ball carriers, and he tied his season-low tackle total. Tennessee has leaned more heavily on the run this year, so Oluokun should see more opportunities against the Titans in Week 18.