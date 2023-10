Oluokun recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 25-20 victory over the Bills.

Oluokun's tackle total is his lowest in the season and his second straight week in single-digits. He logged double-digits through the first three weeks of the season. He continues to be reliable for the Jags' defense, as he has yet to miss a snap this season. He will look to get a little more involved when Jacksonville hosts the Colts in Week 6.