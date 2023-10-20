Oluokon notched 14 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception which he returned for a 24-yard touchdown, in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

Oluokon caught a deflected ball and turned it back the other way, beating New Orleans' offense to the end zone for his first NFL touchdown. The 28-year-old linebacker also compiled a gaudy tackle total, but that's hardly unusual for Oluokon, who led the NFL in tackles each of the previous two seasons and holds the league lead again with 81 tackles (53 solo) in 2023, albeit with the rest of the league yet to play in Week 7.