Oluokun recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions.
Coming off a season-high 18 tackle performance, Oluokun backed it up with this third highest total of the season. He was one of four Jaguars to play all 76 defensive snaps and even added eight on special-teams (31 percent). He will look to carry his momentum into the team's Week 14 tilt against the Titans.
More News
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Monster performance versus Ravens•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Records seven stops Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Paces team with nine stops Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Tallies 12 tackles in win•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Active Sunday•