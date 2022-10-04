Oluokun recorded 16 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Eagles.
Oluokun notched season-highs in both combined and solo tackles as Philadelphia ran 77 offensive plays for 401 total yards Sunday. The 27-year-old linebacker has played every defensive snap for the Jaguars over the first four weeks of the season, and he's currently on track to once collect over 150 tackles for the second year in a row.
