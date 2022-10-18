Oluokun recorded 12 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Colts.
Oluokun was limited at each practice ahead of Sunday's matchup due to a calf injury, but he suited up and recorded a team-high 12 stops, marking his third double-digit tackle outing of the season. Across his first six appearances with the Jaguars, the fifth-year linebacker has recorded 58 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing every single defensive snap.
More News
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: First sack of the season•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Tallies game-high tackles•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Paces team with eight tackles•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Reaches double-digit tackles•