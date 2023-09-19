Oluokun recorded 10 tackles and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.
Oluokun compiled double-digit tackles for the second straight game to the open the 2022 campaign. The linebacker's fumble recovery in the first half was his third since joining Jacksonville prior to last season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Extremely productive in opener•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Adds additional void years•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Leads NFL in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Notches nine stops in win•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Makes 14 stops in Week 15 win•
-
Jaguars' Foye Oluokun: Continues massive production•