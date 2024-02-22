Oluokun finished the 2023 season with 173 tackles (111 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games.

The 28-year-old was unable to clear 180 tackles for the third straight season, but he still led the Jaguars in the category and ranked fourth in the NFL. Oluokun is entering the final year of the three-year, $45 million pact he signed with Jacksonville in 2022, and he should again be a top IDP linebacker in 2024.