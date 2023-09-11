Oluokun recorded 12 tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 31-21 win at Indianapolis.
With double-digit tackles in Week 1, Oluokun is well on track for his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season. He's a top five option at IDP because of his consistently-great tackle numbers. Jacksonville hosts Kansas City in Week 2.
