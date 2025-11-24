Oluokun recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals.

The Yale product played 100 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps for the seventh consecutive game and tied Andrew Wingard as the team's leading-tackler Sunday. Oluokun remains a leader on Jacksonville's defense, pacing the team with 90 total tackles and tying Jourdan Lewis for the most passes defensed (eight) through 11 games this season. Expect the veteran linebacker to remain a strong IDP option in the Week 13 matchup against the Titans.